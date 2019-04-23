Aragon Hits Market Capitalization of $19.03 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Aragon has a market capitalization of $19.03 million and approximately $77,960.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00011164 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bitfinex, GOPAX and IDEX. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00427484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002020 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.01043092 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00191324 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00001429 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,513,088 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The official website for Aragon is aragon.one

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, AirSwap, Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, Liqui, HitBTC and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

