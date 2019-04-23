Aptiv (APTV) Given a $105.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

KeyCorp set a $105.00 target price on Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APTV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptiv from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Aptiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 25th. Nomura assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Friday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.87.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $89.74 on Monday. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $58.80 and a 1-year high of $103.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Majdi Abulaban sold 25,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 19,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $1,708,808.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $706,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 15,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 3.4% during the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 75,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

