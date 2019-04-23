Andrew Heath Buys 3,312 Shares of Oxford BioMedica plc (OXB) Stock

Oxford BioMedica plc (LON:OXB) insider Andrew Heath acquired 3,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 673 ($8.79) per share, for a total transaction of £22,289.76 ($29,125.52).

Andrew Heath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 6th, Andrew Heath sold 2,832 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 703 ($9.19), for a total transaction of £19,908.96 ($26,014.58).

On Monday, February 4th, Andrew Heath acquired 2,000 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 709 ($9.26) per share, for a total transaction of £14,180 ($18,528.68).

Shares of OXB stock traded up GBX 29 ($0.38) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 694 ($9.07). The stock had a trading volume of 107,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,890,000. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.46. Oxford BioMedica plc has a twelve month low of GBX 577 ($7.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,062.60 ($13.88). The stock has a market cap of $459.07 million and a PE ratio of 63.67.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Monday, December 24th.

About Oxford BioMedica

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

