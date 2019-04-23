Analyzing CannTrust (CTST) and Its Competitors

CannTrust (NYSE: CTST) is one of 548 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CannTrust to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CannTrust and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannTrust 0 1 0 0 2.00 CannTrust Competitors 4554 13030 27694 994 2.54

CannTrust currently has a consensus target price of C$14.50, indicating a potential upside of 100.28%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 57.41%. Given CannTrust’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CannTrust is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of CannTrust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CannTrust and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CannTrust $35.22 million -$10.46 million -65.82 CannTrust Competitors $2.15 billion $228.73 million -3.52

CannTrust’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CannTrust. CannTrust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

CannTrust has a beta of 4.4, meaning that its share price is 340% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannTrust’s peers have a beta of 1.38, meaning that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CannTrust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannTrust -28.09% -7.34% -6.31% CannTrust Competitors -1,760.46% -120.17% -28.09%

Summary

CannTrust peers beat CannTrust on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About CannTrust

CannTrust Holdings Inc. produces and distributes pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and oil extractions to the client based on the medication document provided by health care practitioner. The company has a partnership with Gold Coast University Hospital. CannTrust Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

