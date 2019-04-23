Analysts Set Whirlpool Co. (WHR) PT at $138.77

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.77.

Several research firms have commented on WHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Whirlpool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In related news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $379,921.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,687. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 313.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHR stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.93. 2,922,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,181. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.61. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $99.40 and a 52-week high of $167.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.