Analysts Set Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (WDO) Target Price at $5.08

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Clarus Securities lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.10 to C$4.30 in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of TSE:WDO traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, reaching C$4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,391. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$1.84 and a 52-week high of C$5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$29.46 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.330000016618706 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

