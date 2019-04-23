Analysts Set Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) Target Price at $8.86

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.86.

Several research firms have commented on NLS. ValuEngine raised shares of Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Nautilus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 26th.

NLS traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.56. 4,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,793. The firm has a market cap of $160.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.67. Nautilus has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $17.20.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.71 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nautilus will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nautilus by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,386,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,192,000 after purchasing an additional 131,810 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,085,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 31,023 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 582,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 40,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

