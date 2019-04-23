Analysts Set Macatawa Bank Co. (MCBC) Target Price at $20.67

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCBC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st.
In other news, VP Jill A. Walcott sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $28,433.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,353. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Macatawa Bank stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $358.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. Macatawa Bank has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $12.92.
Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 14.46%. Research analysts expect that Macatawa Bank will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
About Macatawa Bank
Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.
Further Reading: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.