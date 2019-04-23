Analysts Set Macatawa Bank Co. (MCBC) Target Price at $20.67

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCBC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st.

In other news, VP Jill A. Walcott sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $28,433.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,353. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCBC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 15,013.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,013 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. 33.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macatawa Bank stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $358.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. Macatawa Bank has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $12.92.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 14.46%. Research analysts expect that Macatawa Bank will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

