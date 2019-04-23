Analysts Offer Predictions for Apache Co.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (APA)

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Apache in a report released on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apache’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Apache had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

APA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apache from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Apache and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.76. Apache has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of Apache by 704.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apache by 12,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Apache by 2,492.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,087,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Apache’s payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

