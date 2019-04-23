Analysts Expect Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) to report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.12). Vocera Communications posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 625%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on VCRA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Dougherty & Co upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

VCRA traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $30.13. 568,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,242. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $902.28 million, a P/E ratio of -177.24 and a beta of 0.25.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 31,545 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $1,016,064.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,019.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brent D. Lang sold 24,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $841,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,033 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,382,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,558,000 after buying an additional 21,962 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

