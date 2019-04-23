Analysts Expect SLM Corp (SLM) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Brokerages expect that SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.27. SLM posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $402.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.70 million. SLM had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

SLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, December 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of SLM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SLM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,864,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,682. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. SLM has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $12.46.

In other SLM news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,343.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $761,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,679 shares in the company, valued at $758,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,805 shares of company stock worth $1,047,625 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in SLM by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of SLM by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SLM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 117,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of SLM by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

