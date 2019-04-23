Analysts Expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.27 Billion

Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will report $5.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.03 billion. Gilead Sciences posted sales of $5.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $21.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.38 billion to $22.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.43 billion to $23.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.12.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $175,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $624,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,126.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,375 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $1,278,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 8,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $74,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $61.87 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

