Analysts Expect Franks International NV (FI) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Franks International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Franks International reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franks International will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franks International.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.67 million. Franks International had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 17.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.

FI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franks International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Franks International in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

NYSE FI traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,135. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.62. Franks International has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

In other news, insider Darren C. Miles sold 16,091 shares of Franks International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $100,890.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franks International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franks International by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franks International by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Franks International by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Franks International by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

