Analysts Expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Community Trust Bancorp an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th.

NASDAQ CTBI traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $42.20. 15,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,153. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.70 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $749.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $48.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 2,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 361.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

