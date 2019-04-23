Analysts Anticipate Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmont Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.30. Newmont Mining reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont Mining will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Newmont Mining.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Newmont Mining had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.40 target price on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Shares of Newmont Mining stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $32.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,911,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,068,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.95. Newmont Mining has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.48%.

In other Newmont Mining news, CEO Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $136,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $42,662.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,199.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,850 shares of company stock worth $1,469,194. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Newmont Mining by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,175,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,743,419,000 after buying an additional 6,689,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Newmont Mining by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 57,312,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,730,842,000 after buying an additional 620,141 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Newmont Mining by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,181,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,402,000 after buying an additional 652,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Newmont Mining by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,602,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,082,000 after buying an additional 812,109 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont Mining by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,229,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,738,000 after buying an additional 60,289 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

