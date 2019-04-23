Analysts Anticipate IDACORP Inc (IDA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.71. IDACORP reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IDACORP.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The coal producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $311.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th.

In other IDACORP news, CFO Steven R. Keen sold 4,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $431,644.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tessia Park sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $116,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,357 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,999 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 141,578 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 25,026 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,861 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $9,390,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP stock opened at $96.36 on Friday. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $85.23 and a 1-year high of $102.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

