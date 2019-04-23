Amira Nature Foods Ltd (ANFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $6.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Amira Nature Foods an industry rank of 39 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Amira Nature Foods alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Amira Nature Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amira Nature Foods stock. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 144,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Raging Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Amira Nature Foods as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANFI opened at $1.43 on Friday. Amira Nature Foods has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 2.38.

Amira Nature Foods Company Profile

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. engages in processing, sourcing, and selling packaged Indian specialty rice. The company provides various types of basmati rice, other specialty rice and other food products, ready-to-eat snacks, edible oils, and organic products for retailers under the Amira brand; and non-basmati rice.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amira Nature Foods (ANFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amira Nature Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amira Nature Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.