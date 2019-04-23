Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Amgen were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,127,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,979,621,000 after purchasing an additional 906,568 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 20,103.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,424,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268,677 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,182,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,787,470,000 after purchasing an additional 408,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,720,250,000 after purchasing an additional 482,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,241,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $631,039,000 after purchasing an additional 174,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.18, for a total value of $386,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,472.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,120 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $176.36 on Tuesday. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.22 and a 1-year high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.16. Amgen had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 66.74%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.11.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/amgen-inc-amgn-shares-sold-by-cetera-investment-advisers.html.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.