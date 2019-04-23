AMETEK (AME) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.30

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.30 and last traded at $87.17, with a volume of 15670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.62.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Get AMETEK alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 17.72%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AMETEK news, insider Timothy N. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,949.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 15,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,563 shares of company stock worth $8,880,480 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 6,587.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,702,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,676,926 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/ametek-ame-reaches-new-1-year-high-at-87-30.html.

About AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.