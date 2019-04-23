American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 417,233 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN)

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,233 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 1,236,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,540,000 after purchasing an additional 174,995 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 874,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after acquiring an additional 117,390 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,716,000 after acquiring an additional 54,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,949,000 after acquiring an additional 420,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 502,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

Shares of FLRN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.71. 847,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,757. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $30.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0797 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 417,233 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/american-financial-advisors-llc-sells-417233-shares-of-spdr-bloomberg-barclays-investment-grade-floating-rate-etf-flrn.html.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.