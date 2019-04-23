American Financial Advisors LLC Buys 12,718 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,718 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 69,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,456,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter.

HYG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.83. 14,096,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,901,947. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.55 and a 52 week high of $87.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3787 per share. This represents a $4.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

