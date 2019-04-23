American Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 0.9% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

MBB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.68. 39,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,244. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $101.75 and a 52-week high of $106.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2707 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

