American Campus Communities (ACC) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. American Campus Communities also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.35-2.45 EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Campus Communities from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.90.
Shares of ACC opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.45.
American Campus Communities Company Profile
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
