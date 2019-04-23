American Campus Communities (ACC) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. American Campus Communities also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.35-2.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Campus Communities from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.90.

Shares of ACC opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.45.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $245.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

