Amarin Co. plc (AMRN) Holdings Raised by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Amarin by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amarin by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 65,683 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amarin by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 327,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 97,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of Amarin by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 370,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 270,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.39. 3,717,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,106,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 1.27. Amarin Co. plc has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $23.33.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amarin in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Amarin to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

In other news, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 54,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,086,148.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 1,040,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $18,484,247.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,990,713 shares of company stock worth $38,012,187 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/amarin-co-plc-amrn-holdings-raised-by-lindbrook-capital-llc.html.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.