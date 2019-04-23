Amalgamated Bank Has $15.23 Million Holdings in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,518 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $15,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 56,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DWDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on DowDuPont to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DowDuPont from $67.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

NYSE:DWDP opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. DowDuPont Inc has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

