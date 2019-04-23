Alteryx Inc (AYX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.30.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alteryx from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alteryx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alteryx to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Alteryx to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Alteryx stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.57. 608,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,005. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -417.85, a PEG ratio of 95.23 and a beta of 1.08. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.59 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Alteryx will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, SVP Christopher M. Lal sold 13,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $131,485.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,410,949 shares of company stock valued at $96,146,869. Corporate insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alteryx by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,399,000 after acquiring an additional 234,250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1,950.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 369,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after acquiring an additional 351,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

