alstria office REIT-AG (AOX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €14.72 ($17.12).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AOX shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($15.81) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

Shares of ETR:AOX traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €14.22 ($16.53). 410,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.63. alstria office REIT has a 12-month low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 12-month high of €14.64 ($17.02).

Alstria office REIT-AG is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) focused solely on acquiring, owning and managing office real estate in Germany. alstria was founded in January 2006 and was converted into the first German REIT in October 2007. Its headquarters are in Hamburg. The combination of alstria and Deutsche Office creates the leading listed German office real estate company with a combined portfolio of 117 office buildings comprising 1.6 million sqm of lettable space and representing a total portfolio value of approximately EUR 3.5 billion (as of September 30, 2018).

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.