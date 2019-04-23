AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (AWF) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:AWF traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.70. 4,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,591. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $11.86.

In other news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

