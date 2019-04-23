Alibaba Group (BABA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alibaba’s strong momentum in both domestic as well as international market remains growth drivers. Moreover, the company’s New Retail strategy is aiding growth in its Tmall Import, Hema fresh food grocery business and Intime Department Stores. Further, Alibaba’s strengthening cloud business with its expanding customer base continues to drive its performance. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, contracted consumer spending and an uncertain economy is likely to impact its top-line growth. Also, rising competition from domestic as well as foreign e-commerce companies poses risk. Additionally, the company’s increasing investments and macro headwinds in China are major concerns. “

BABA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a mkt perform rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Macquarie set a $220.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.54.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $185.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $478.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $129.77 and a 1 year high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $10.83. The firm had revenue of $117.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.52 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 640.0% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

