Aldebaran Financial Inc. Buys 1,300 Shares of Bank Ozk (OZK)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 1,681.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

Bank Ozk stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,991. Bank Ozk has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $249.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.88 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 33.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stephens set a $36.00 target price on Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a research note on Monday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Bank Ozk to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Aldebaran Financial Inc. Buys 1,300 Shares of Bank Ozk (OZK)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/aldebaran-financial-inc-buys-1300-shares-of-bank-ozk-ozk.html.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.