AlarmCom (ALRM) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.33

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.33 and last traded at $70.41, with a volume of 7068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.78.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AlarmCom from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.46.

In other AlarmCom news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $48,989.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,165.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $970,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,443 shares in the company, valued at $15,364,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,489 shares of company stock worth $1,449,876. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 489.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 442,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,958,000 after purchasing an additional 367,516 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,739,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

