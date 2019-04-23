Akzo Nobel (AKZOY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.72. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

A number of research analysts have commented on AKZOY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, ABN Amro lowered Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akzo Nobel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

