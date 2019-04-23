Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Akamai Technologies has set its Q1 guidance at $1.00-1.05 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $4.00-4.15 EPS.
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $713.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Akamai Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AKAM opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $83.08.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Cowen lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.
Akamai Technologies Company Profile
Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.
Read More: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.