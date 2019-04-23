AidCoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.52 Million (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One AidCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0551 or 0.00000992 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex, Bancor Network and Upbit. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $55,265.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AidCoin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00400621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001953 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00995894 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00184934 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007896 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001410 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000120 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bancor Network, Bittrex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

