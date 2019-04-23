AES Corp (AES) Receives $13.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st.

Get AES alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 87,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AES by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of AES by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of AES by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

AES stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,174,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,550,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. AES has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $18.52.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. AES had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AES will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.