Shares of Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,837,371 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the previous session’s volume of 707,552 shares.The stock last traded at $0.39 and had previously closed at $0.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADOM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Adomani in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adomani from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th.

Get Adomani alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $27.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Adomani had a negative return on equity of 119.79% and a negative net margin of 220.48%. The company had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adomani Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Adomani (ADOM) Sees Large Volume Increase” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/adomani-adom-sees-large-volume-increase.html.

About Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM)

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Adomani Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adomani and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.