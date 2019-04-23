Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $969.62 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will announce sales of $969.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $992.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $945.10 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $944.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $854.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.82 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AYI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $146.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

AYI stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.23. The stock had a trading volume of 50,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $103.48 and a 52-week high of $173.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYI. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 51,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 177,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,278,000 after buying an additional 50,889 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 68,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

