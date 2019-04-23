Acer Therapeutics (ACER) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Acer Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acer Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $55.00 price objective on Acer Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Acer Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACER opened at $20.56 on Friday. Acer Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $207.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.60.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.39). Analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Acer Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 903,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 212,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 1,898.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 244,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 231,822 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 1,898.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 231,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. Its product candidates include Celiprolol for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome; and ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.

