Accelerator Network Price Hits $0.0164 on Top Exchanges (ACC)

Accelerator Network (CURRENCY:ACC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Accelerator Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Accelerator Network has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Accelerator Network has a market cap of $11,160.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Accelerator Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.86 or 0.01369522 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001894 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00012680 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00010688 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00130935 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Accelerator Network (ACC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Accelerator Network’s total supply is 968,786 tokens and its circulating supply is 678,678 tokens. The official website for Accelerator Network is accelerator.network . Accelerator Network’s official Twitter account is @Accelerator_Net . The official message board for Accelerator Network is medium.com/accelerator-network

Accelerator Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Accelerator Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Accelerator Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Accelerator Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

