ABM Industries, Inc. (ABM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities analysts expect ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) to announce $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. ABM Industries posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year sales of $6.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $36.83 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price objective on shares of ABM Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.46.

NYSE ABM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.96. 9,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,863. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $25.64 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Scott J. Giacobbe sold 7,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $263,576.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $103,737.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,856 shares of company stock worth $473,872 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ABM Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,834,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,790,000 after buying an additional 233,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ABM Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,971,000 after buying an additional 118,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in ABM Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,285,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,971,000 after buying an additional 118,365 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,221,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,878,000 after buying an additional 360,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ABM Industries by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,308,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,334,000 after buying an additional 314,837 shares in the last quarter.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

