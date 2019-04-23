Abjcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $333.00 (ABJ)

Abjcoin (CURRENCY:ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Abjcoin has a total market cap of $66,172.00 and approximately $333.00 worth of Abjcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Abjcoin has traded 20% lower against the dollar. One Abjcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Abjcoin alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000278 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14,991.47 or 2.68855049 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded up 497.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00124337 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00001576 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Abjcoin

Abjcoin (ABJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Abjcoin’s total supply is 9,849,382 coins and its circulating supply is 8,849,362 coins. Abjcoin’s official Twitter account is @abjcoinblockch and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abjcoin’s official website is abjcoin.org

Abjcoin Coin Trading

Abjcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abjcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abjcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abjcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abjcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abjcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.