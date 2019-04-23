AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Stake Raised by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $1,248,436.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,374,447.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,187,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,272 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,290 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV stock opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $75.77 and a twelve month high of $107.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 439.07% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.48.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/abbvie-inc-abbv-stake-raised-by-tortoise-investment-management-llc.html.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.