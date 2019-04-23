AAR Corp. (AIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $529.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will post $529.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AAR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $526.06 million and the highest is $533.00 million. AAR posted sales of $473.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AAR.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. AAR had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIR shares. ValuEngine downgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of AIR traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.23. 162,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,557. AAR has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. AAR’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

In other AAR news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 3,615 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $120,126.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at $646,954.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,997,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AAR in the third quarter worth approximately $15,626,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,672,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AAR by 183.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,900,000 after purchasing an additional 214,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AAR by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,014,000 after purchasing an additional 214,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAR (AIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.