$943.15 Million in Sales Expected for BRP Inc (DOOO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) will report $943.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $975.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $922.50 million. BRP reported sales of $891.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 30th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year sales of $4.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. BRP had a negative return on equity of 80.69% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion.

DOOO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. TD Securities assumed coverage on BRP in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth approximately $35,313,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP by 15.6% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 70,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of BRP by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 502,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 106,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,383,000. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOOO traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,676. BRP has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 13.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.61%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts.

