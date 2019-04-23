$779.66 Million in Sales Expected for NOW Inc (DNOW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) to report sales of $779.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $792.96 million and the lowest is $758.00 million. NOW posted sales of $764.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.87 million. NOW had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, NOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NOW by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,691,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NOW by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,240,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,486,000 after acquiring an additional 357,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NOW by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,800,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,201,000 after acquiring an additional 205,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of NOW by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,800,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,201,000 after acquiring an additional 205,774 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NOW by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,670,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,928,000 after acquiring an additional 931,341 shares during the period.

DNOW stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 422,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.40. NOW has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $18.56.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

