775 Shares in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. (IAT) Purchased by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. (BMV:IAT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAT. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMV IAT opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. has a twelve month low of $722.70 and a twelve month high of $1,007.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2142 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

