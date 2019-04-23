775 Shares in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. (IAT) Purchased by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. (BMV:IAT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAT. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of BMV IAT opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. has a twelve month low of $722.70 and a twelve month high of $1,007.01.
