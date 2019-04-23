$74.28 Million in Sales Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report $74.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.20 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted sales of $62.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year sales of $307.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $297.70 million to $312.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $326.32 million, with estimates ranging from $314.90 million to $333.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.01 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBCF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, FIG Partners downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

NASDAQ:SBCF traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 180,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $34.95.

In other news, EVP David D. Houdeshell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $145,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,442.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $234,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,441.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,226 shares of company stock valued at $637,843 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

