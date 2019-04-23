$56.92 Million in Sales Expected for Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will report sales of $56.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.97 million. Liquidity Services posted sales of $43.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year sales of $223.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $223.60 million to $223.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $245.20 million, with estimates ranging from $238.20 million to $252.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.34 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LQDT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $70,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Rallo sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $34,012.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,012.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 1,442.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LQDT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,678. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $214.16 million, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

