$455.13 Million in Sales Expected for National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) will announce sales of $455.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $452.30 million to $458.50 million. National Vision reported sales of $407.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $355.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.14 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EYE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.10. 569,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,517. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. National Vision has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $46.63.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 35,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $1,096,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,592,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,875,000 after acquiring an additional 222,579 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in National Vision during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in National Vision by 172.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,647,000 after buying an additional 555,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National Vision by 47.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,712,000 after buying an additional 1,030,519 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in National Vision by 51.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

