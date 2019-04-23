Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000.

Get ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF alerts:

ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.43. ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF has a one year low of $1,994.28 and a one year high of $2,480.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “4,213 Shares in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (IEI) Purchased by Trellus Management Company LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/4213-shares-in-ishares-tr-3-7-yr-treas-bd-etf-iei-purchased-by-trellus-management-company-llc.html.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.